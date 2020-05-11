Morning Start: Castlegar is one of two B.C. cities with a rock climbing area within its limits

In case you missed it:
A Kootenay climbing group has received a $30,000 grant to help purchase a popular rock climbing spot known as Waterline in Castlegar.
Nakusp RCMP is continuing to seek the public’s help in identifying vandals who damaged a family’s Jeep while they were out boating near Burton on May 5.
Fun fact of the day:
Did you know that apart from Squamish, Castlegar is the only city in British Columbia with a rock climbing area within its limits?
Known as Kinnaird Bluffs, the rock climbing area has nine walls and 70 different routes across a wide range of difficulty levels.
Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Monday:
In Castlegar:
It will be mainly sunny with a high of 22 C.
In Rossland:
It will be mainly sunny with a high of 22 C.
In Nakusp:
Clouds will be clearing today with a high of 19 C.
Video of the day: