Morning Start: Castlegar is one of two B.C. cities with a rock climbing area within its limits

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Monday, May 11

In case you missed it:

A Kootenay climbing group has received a $30,000 grant to help purchase a popular rock climbing spot known as Waterline in Castlegar.

Nakusp RCMP is continuing to seek the public’s help in identifying vandals who damaged a family’s Jeep while they were out boating near Burton on May 5.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that apart from Squamish, Castlegar is the only city in British Columbia with a rock climbing area within its limits?

Known as Kinnaird Bluffs, the rock climbing area has nine walls and 70 different routes across a wide range of difficulty levels.

Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Monday:

In Castlegar:

It will be mainly sunny with a high of 22 C.

In Rossland:

It will be mainly sunny with a high of 22 C.

In Nakusp:

Clouds will be clearing today with a high of 19 C.

