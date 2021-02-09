Montreal drive-by shooting victim identified as 15-year-old local student

Police said the girl was with another person inside a stopped car Sunday night talking to people

A police officer leaves the crime scene Feb. 8, 2021, in Montreal, where a 15-year-old girl was killed Sunday in a shooting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A Montreal-area high school and members of Quebec’s Algerian community are mourning the death of a 15-year-old girl who was killed Sunday in a drive-by shooting in the city’s St-Leonard neighbourhood.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Meriem Boundaoui and said she lived in La Prairie, on Montreal’s south shore.

A local school board said it was saddened by the loss of a student and offered support to Boundaoui’s classmates at Pierre-Bedard high school.

A group that supports grieving Muslim families in Quebec wrote on Facebook that the death of the young Algerian girl has shocked the community.

Police said the girl was with another person inside a stopped car Sunday night talking to a group of people outside when a second car drove up and someone opened fire.

The girl and a 21-year-old man who was on the sidewalk were hit by bullets, and she was later declared dead.

