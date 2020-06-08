Nakusp will be having a modified Canada Day celebrations event this year. File photo

Modified Canada Day celebrations set to take place in Nakusp

Residents encouraged to watch event from home to mitigate threat of COVID-19

There will be a modified Canada Day celebrations event in Nakusp this year after all, according to a statement by the Society for Nakusp Community Events.

While the event had previously been up in the air due to the COVID-19 crisis, the easing of health restrictions by the provincial health officer will help make the event a reality.

Some details in this year’s event include having designated spots for people to watch the parade who live outside the community, prohibiting candy from being thrown along the route and not allowing people to walk along the route due to its lengthy distance this year.

Nakusp residents are encouraged to decorate their houses and watch the parade from home this year, according to the society.

You will be required to check in at the Nakusp Arena at 10 a.m. on July 1 if you have a float in the parade. The parade will start at 11 a.m. sharp.

This year’s celebration will honour the Nakusp graduates of 2020 and the Nakusp and District Volunteer Fire Department, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The parade route will be posted on the society’s Facebook page shortly.

The society has helped to organized the last three Canada Day celebration in Nakusp.

READ MORE: Canada Day celebrations underway with Society and the Village

Nakusp

