The Nakusp mayor said a modified Canada Day celebration event could still take place this year. File photo

Modified Canada Day celebration event still possible in Nakusp

Mayor said local society will soon be meeting to see if its possible to have some form of event

There may be a Canada Day celebration event in Nakusp this year after all, despite COVID-19 concerns.

In a statement, mayor Tom Zeleznik said the Society for Nakusp Community Events will soon be meeting to explore if a modified event is possible for July 1.

Zeleznik said the society is also hoping to honour the Nakusp Volunteer Fire Department in some way this Canada Day, particularly since its celebrating its 100th anniversary.

While the society said in a social media post on April 17 that the Canada Day celebrations would likely be cancelled, a new provincial strategy to slightly ease physical distancing measures in the coming months has given renewed hope that a modified event might be held.

However, Premier John Horgan emphasized that large gatherings, like spectator sports, are off the table for the foreseeable future.

The society has helped to organize the last three Canada Day celebrations in Nakusp.

To remain up-to-date to see if a modified event will be held this year, you can visit the society’s Facebook page.

castlegar

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
