Missing person: police seeking Corey Westcott

Westcott was last seen Sept. 1

Anyone who has spoken to Corey Westcott or seen his vehicle in the past few days is asked to contact the Nelson Police Department at 250-354-3919 or your local RCMP Detachment.

The Nelson Police Department is asking the public for assistance in the search for Cory Westcott, according to a news release.

Westcott, a Nelson resident, has not been heard from since the morning of Sept. 1. He is 5’10” and weighs approximately 200 pounds, with shaved brown hair and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos.

Westcott was last seen driving a grey 2007 Toyota Tundra crew cab pickup truck with BC plate RB325G. This vehicle has been located, but police are interested in the past movements of the Toyota.

Nelson Police and friends are concerned for the well-being of Mr. Westcott and wish to locate him as quickly as possible.

Anyone who has spoken to him or seen his vehicle in the past few days is asked to contact the Nelson Police Department at 250-354-3919 or your local RCMP Detachment.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. gang leader Jamie Bacon sentenced to 18 years in Surrey Six case
Next story
Check out Canadian Evergreen, a new cannabis publication for adults

Just Posted

Missing person: police seeking Corey Westcott

Westcott was last seen Sept. 1

Village of Slocan purchases former mill site for $1.5 million

Residential and commercial area, park space now set to be built on site

Kootenay Co-op issues meat recall, warns plastic and metal could be in products

Three products are included in the recall

Baldface Lodge to suspend operations for upcoming season

The lodge’s owner says impacts of COVID-19 made opening too difficult

Talbott Creek fire grows to 610 hectares

Up to 147 firefighters, 10 helicopters now being used to fight the fire

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

B.C. suspends some old-growth logging, consults communities

‘Deferral areas’ total 3,350 square km of forest

Province announces $30M plan for deadly Vancouver Island logging road

Gov’t announcement comes as first anniversary of UVic student deaths approaches

Check out Canadian Evergreen, a new cannabis publication for adults

Canadian Evergreen is a new age-gated cannabis-focused news and lifestyle website for adult consumers

B.C. gang leader Jamie Bacon sentenced to 18 years in Surrey Six case

Families of the victims shed tears as Justice Kathleen Ker of the B.C. Supreme Court delivered the sentence

B.C. businesses owe $6.2 billion in deferred provincial tax payments

Student loan repayment, hotel tax among bills due in September

15 late summer heat records broken across B.C.

Heat advisories over, smoke bulletins still in effect

‘It’s been very, very tough’: B.C. chef echoes industry concerns of possible COVID re-closure

Food service sales crashed in April, dropping to $2.4 billion for the entire industry

Texas truck vandalized in Victoria causing thousands of dollars in damages

The owner of the truck was visiting his son, who just had a baby

Most Read