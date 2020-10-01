Thomas Dennis (Facebook photo)

Missing mushroom picker in northern B.C. found dead

Witset elder found deceased in Price Creek area more than two weeks after he vanished

A missing mushroom picker in northwestern B.C. who had been missing for two weeks has been found dead.

Thomas Dennis, 79, was last seen on Sept. 16 by another mushroom picker near the Price Creek Forest Service Road.

Since his disappearance, family and friends haved combed through the area east of Price Creek (Gitwangak) south of Highway 16, while an extensive search by RCMP and local search and rescue teams was launched before concluding on Sept. 27.

On Wednesday (Sept. 30), a group of community members were back out searching for Dennis when a drone near Price Creek spotted his body, which RCMP have since confirmed to be that of the senior.

“I’m just having a rough time,” Marilyn Morrison, Deniss’s daughter, told Black Press Media in a phone interview on Thursday.

No cause of death has been released, but police do not believe foul play was involved.

“There is nothing to suggest there is anything suspicious in the death of Mr. Dennis,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said.

The BC Coroners Service will now continue its own investigation.

