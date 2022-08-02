Missing man was on way to Shambhala Music Festival: RCMP

Harsha Paladugu had left Vancouver on July 21, and was reportedly seen in Salmo six days later

Salmo RCMP is searching for Harsha Paladugu, who was last seen on his way to Shambhala Music Festival. Photo: Submitted

Salmo RCMP say a man who was on his way to attend Shambhala Music Festival is missing.

Harsha Paladugu flew from California to Vancouver on July 20 where he stayed with a friend and left the following morning by ride share en route to the annual music event that took place July 22 to 25 near Salmo.

RCMP said in a statement Aug. 2 that Paladugu was last reported to have been seen July 27 sitting next to a suitcase on Highways 3 and 6, which intersect in Salmo. The suitcase has since been discovered.

RCMP said a male matching Paladugu’s description was also seen running through yards in Salmo on July 27 at 6:38 p.m., but the report hasn’t been confirmed.

Paladugu is five-foot-10 and 200 pounds. Anyone with information on Paladugu or his whereabouts is asked to contact Salmo RCMP at 250-357-2212.