Privacy screen on beach at Strathcona Beach Park (Photo/Jake Courtepatte)

Privacy screen on beach at Strathcona Beach Park (Photo/Jake Courtepatte)

Missing man located deceased in Okanagan Lake

Foul play is not suspected

An elderly Kelowna man has been found dead in Okanagan Lake.

RCMP received a report that a man in his 70s was missing from his home around 7:40 Thursday (Apr. 21) morning. After an extensive search of the area by the RCMP, police dog service, air services, and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, the man was located deceased in Okanagan Lake near Strathcona Beach Park.

“Foul play is not suspected and the BC Coroners Service along with the Kelowna RCMP are leading the investigation,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera. “The RCMP are saddened by this tragic outcome and our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

RCMP has notified the deceased man’s family and Victim Services are supporting the family during this time.

Read More: No updates or arrests 3 months after suspicious Kelowna death

Read More: Kelowna RCMP investigating after children suffer burn-like injuries in park

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

beachesCity of KelownaInvestigativeKelownaRCMP

Previous story
Hop on West Kootenay public transit for free on Friday
Next story
Hospitalized COVID cases rise by 100, ICU holds steady in B.C. since last week

Just Posted

Interior Health workers have been notified of a potential strike (Submitted)
Possible strike looms over Interior Health, essential service planning underway

West Kootenay public transit is free on Friday. Photo: BCTransit.com
Hop on West Kootenay public transit for free on Friday

Ground breaking at Habitat for Humanity project in Castlegar, April 19, 2022. (L-R) Neil Coburn, board chair Habitat for Humanity South East BC (HHSEBC); Elaine Pura, executive director HHSEBC; Castlegar Mayor Kirk Duff; Sean Thorton, HHSEBC board member. Photo: Betsy Kline
Construction begins on Habitat for Humanity fourplex in Castlegar

A pair of black-necked stilts seen at Duck Lake during the 2021 Bird Festival. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley Bird Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this May