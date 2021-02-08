Missing fishermen found after spending the night outdoors near Kaslo

The men had been lost in heavy fog

Three fishermen spent the night outdoors near Kaslo after losing their way in thick fog. Photo: South Columbia Search and Rescue

Searchers located three fishermen Sunday who had been reported missing Saturday evening in the Kaslo area, according to a news release from South Columbia Search and Rescue.

Kaslo Search and Rescue located their vehicle and boat trailer on Saturday night, then put out a notice to watercraft to assist with the search.

South Kootenay SAR received a call from the family of one of the men early the next morning, saying the missing men had contacted them and were not in danger. They had become lost in heavy fog and were almost out of fuel, and had spent the night in a bay north of Kaslo.

Searchers found the fishermen Sunday morning at the Kaslo Marina.