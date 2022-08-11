Jasmine Davis, 34, of Chetwynd was reported missing on Aug. 9 and may be in the Kelowna area (RCMP)

Jasmine Davis, 34, of Chetwynd was reported missing on Aug. 9 and may be in the Kelowna area (RCMP)

Missing Chetwynd woman may be in Kelowna area

Jasmine Davis was last seen on July 30

A missing woman from Chetwynd may be in the Kelowna area.

Kelowna and Chetwynd RCMP are appealing for public assistance in locating 34-year-old Jasmine Davis.

Davis is described as standing 4’9” and weighing 159 pounds. She has dyed bleach blond hair.

Davis may be travelling in a red, four-door Ford pickup with a man known only as ‘Chocolit’.

Davis was last seen July 30 and was reported missing Aug. 9.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Kelowna or Chetwynd RCMP and reference Chetwynd file number 2022-1510.

READ MORE: Body pulled from Thompson River in Kamloops

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaMissing woman

Previous story
Federal Tories running to the ‘extremes,’ says former B.C. premier Christy Clark
Next story
Plastics producers ask court to quash planned federal ban on single-use straws, cups

Just Posted

Bats roosting in exposed locations, such as this bat on a screen door, can be left alone and will usually move on at dusk or after a few days. Photo: Kootenay Bat Project
Bats found in odd locations around the Kootenays as pups start flying in August

Bulletin regions do not include Metro Vancouver or the Fraser Valley Regional District.
Southern Interior impacted by smoky skies

Interior Health posted a Drug Alert for Greater Trail
Interior Health issues drug alert for Greater Trail

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Talarico Place on Aug. 1. File photo
27 cases at Talarico Place COVID-19 outbreak in Castlegar