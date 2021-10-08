Grocery stores, libraries and other indoor public spaces in B.C. are again subject to a mandatory mask order that will soon extend to age five and up. (The Canadian Press)

Grocery stores, libraries and other indoor public spaces in B.C. are again subject to a mandatory mask order that will soon extend to age five and up. (The Canadian Press)

Mask rule going beyond school for B.C. kids aged 5 and up

Indoor public space order currently applies to age 9 and up

With children from kindergarten up now required to wear masks in B.C. schools, the current public health order for stores, libraries and other indoor public spaces is likely to be extended as early as next week to include children aged five and older.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s public mask order now starts at age nine, matching the previous school mask rule that was changed effective Oct. 4 to extend to younger children. The public spaces mask order will be changed to age five and up to match the school order, Henry told CHEK News in Victoria on Friday.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has reported an increase in infections among children, particularly those under 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccination. Pfizer is applying to Health Canada for approval of its vaccine in younger children, after submitting data from a clinical trial of children aged five to 11 to U.S. regulators.

RELATED: ICBC joins employers requiring COVID-19 vaccination

RELATED: ‘Alberta influence’ affects Northeast B.C. vaccination rate

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
City of Grand Forks renovating James Donaldson Park after brutal summer
Next story
Special weather statement in effect for B.C. Interior over long weekend

Just Posted

Highway 5, 61 kilometres south of Merritt looking north (elevation 1,193 metres) Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. (DriveBC image)
Special weather statement in effect for B.C. Interior over long weekend

Photo: Betsy Kline
September weather yields first ‘average’ month of 2021 in West Kootenay

The province adds 65 hectares to Echo Lake provincial park through Bill 17. (Google Maps - Exploratory Glory)
Province adds 65 hectares to this North Okanagan park

A Coroner’s inquest into the death of Peter de Groot heard medical evidence on Oct. 5 and 6 at the Nelson courthouse. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Weapons experts, pathologists testify on path of bullet in Peter de Groot inquest