Police were on the scene after manure was dumped outside Premier John Horgan’s Langford constituency office on May 25. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Police were on the scene after manure was dumped outside Premier John Horgan’s Langford constituency office on May 25. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Manure dumped at Premier John Horgan’s Langford office

Activists plan to occupy transportation hubs for two weeks starting June 13

Five bags of manure were dumped outside the Langford office of Premier John Horgan.

The manure was dumped by Save Old Growth, an activist group, around 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning (May 25). The message was meant to convey the group’s frustration with the provincial government continuing to allow logging of old-growth forests, said Sophia Papp, a spokesperson for the action with Save Old Growth.

“Obviously their priorities are elsewhere, perhaps with a brand new museum or increasing housing prices … So we’re tired of all this talking and we want some tangible protections in the form of legislation to protect old-growth across all of B.C.”

Office staff were sweeping what remained outside the office at around 10:30 a.m., but most of the manure had been removed.

West Shore RCMP was on scene investigating but did not comment. A statement from police is expected later today.

Papp said Save Old Growth is planning further action in the coming weeks. On June 13 the group plans to occupy transportation hubs, including highways and ports, for two weeks.

“We’re trying to get the government to follow through and have integrity. If they’re not going to follow through on their promises, who’s going to make them,” added Papp.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Save Old Growth denies doxxing B.C. forests minister, but says she should be arrested

ALSO READ: B.C. highway blockades over old-growth logging aimed at forcing a dialogue, activists say

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cowichan–Malahat–LangfordJohn HorganWest Shore

Previous story
B.C. expanding lung cancer screening for earlier diagnosis
Next story
Dog ownership split between multiple exes makes for tricky B.C. custody case

Just Posted

Castlegar Courthouse. File photo
Woman who attacked two Castlegar teens at home pleads guilty

West Kootenay municipalities want to run their own internet. File photo
Municipal-run Slocan Valley internet service plan takes step forward

John Korobanik is seen here on May 18 at the Nelson and District Community Complex during the launch of his book Visionary: The Ernie Gare Story. Photo: Tyler Harper
New book profiles Nelson man behind Canada’s first student-athlete scholarship

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital emergency department nurses: Jane Carlton, Tamara Roscoe, Teresa Myers, and Emily Larochelle. Photo courtesy Interior Health.
Suboxone treatment available in Interior Health emergency departments