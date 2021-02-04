Michael Elendu, 19, is wanted Canada-wide for the stabbing murder of a man in Calgary. Police say he may be hiding in B.C. (Calgary police handout)

Man wanted Canada-wide for murder may be hiding out in B.C: police

Michael Elendu, 19, from Calgary is accused of stabbing 20-year-old Kyreese Wright in December

Police warn a Calgary man wanted for murder may be hiding out in British Columbia.

Michael Elendu, 19, is being sought in connection with the murder of Kyreese Wright, 20, who was found stabbed to death the morning of Dec. 16 in Panorama Hills, Calgary.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued Dec. 17 for Elendu for second-degree murder charges. The City of Calgary renewed the call for his capture Wednesday (Feb. 3).

“Someone in our community knows the whereabouts of Elendu,” said Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of Calgary Police’s homicide unit. “We are asking anyone with information to come forward so that we can help bring closure to the victim’s family.”

The 19-year-old is suspected to have fled to B.C. or Winnipeg with assistance from unknown others.

Anyone who sees Elendu or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Calgary police's tip line at 403-428-8877 or report anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

