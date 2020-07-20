Man suffers life-threatening injuries from stabbing near Trail park

RCMP have confirmed the stabbing happened on July 19 near the East Trail park

Police are confirming that a stabbing took place at Gyro Park in Trail on Sunday.

A 45-year old man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another man is in jail following a stabbing near Gyro Park in East Trail on Sunday.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on July 19, officers with the Trail and Greater District detachment responded to a complaint of stabbing near Gyro Park, Cpl. Madonna Saunderson reported in a Monday news brief.

A verbal dispute began between the 31-year-old male suspect and 45-year-old male victim.

Saunderson says the argument escalated into a physical altercation and the older man was stabbed.

“The victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment for life threatening injuries,” Saunderson said.

Witnesses called 911 and were able to provide police with a location for the suspect where he was arrested without incident.

“The quick actions of the witnesses very likely saved the man’s life,” said Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

The suspect and victim are known to each other and police believe there is no further risk to the greater public.

The suspect remains in police custody and will make an appearance in court at a later time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477.



