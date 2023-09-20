(Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

Man presumed drowned at Lake Windemere, police say

BC RCMP are reporting that a 26-year old man presumably drowned while swimming in Windermere Lake, Invermere on September 16, 2023.

Police say the man was on the lake with his friends, and was seen to be in distress while swimming. He then went underwater and did not resurface.

Emergency crews responded and Search and Rescue, Windermere Fire and RCMP members are continuing to try and locate the man. Police reported Tuesday, September 19 that he had not yet been found.

Police are not releasing any further information out of respect for the family.

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
