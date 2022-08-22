(Black Press file photo.)

(Black Press file photo.)

Man killed in Highway 3 crash near Yahk

There were two serious collisions in the same stretch last week

A man died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 3 near Yahk last week.

On Aug. 17, Creston RCMP responded to the fatal collision. The driver was an older man from out of town. He was the only occupant of the vehicle, and police say there was no criminal element.

Several days later, a second serious collision occurred in the same area.

On Aug. 20, a semi-truck crashed into a bridge near Yahk. Police say the driver was impaired by alcohol. He was issued an immediate roadside prohibition, and his vehicle was impounded.

“The driver stated that he had no idea how he could be intoxicated and that it must have been a mistake,” Const. Brett Urano said.

READ MORE: BC Nurses’ Union tours East Kootenay to hear feedback on staffing concerns, challenges

Creston ValleyRCMP Briefs

Previous story
B.C. wildfires: Close to 40,000 hectares burned so far in 2022
Next story
Canada buys up millions more doses of Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

David Eby takes a selfie with two supporters during a campaign event in Nelson on Saturday. Eby is one of two NDP candidates running to replace John Horgan as the party’s leader and B.C.’s premier. Photo: Tyler Harper
At campaign stop in Nelson, David Eby says all-party committee should implement changes to Police Act

Gord Turner
REVIEW: Kootenay author Iona Whishaw’s latest mystery novel satisfies

The site of the TEETH clinic on Front Street in Nelson is still boarded up following a fire in February. Photo: Tyler Harper
Man accused of Nelson dental clinic arson has died

ed
Seven Summits: Creating Adventures In Learning