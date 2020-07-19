Man in critical condition after street assault in Nelson

Incident occurred on Baker Street on July 16

A 55-year-old man from Abbotsford is in critical condition in hospital after an incident in the 600 block Baker Street in Nelson on July 16.

According to a Nelson Police Department news release, a 26-year-old man has been arrested.

Officers report that the younger man was causing a disturbance on the street, the victim approached him, and a fight occurred.

The incident is still being investigated.

“The Nelson Police Department would like to pass on a sincere thank you to all the first responders, medical staff and civilians who stepped up to assist the injured male and who have assisted Nelson Police Department in the investigation,” the release states.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 250-354-3919.

