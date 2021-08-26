Vancouver police service dog Mando (Vancouver police handout)

Vancouver police service dog Mando (Vancouver police handout)

Man facing charges after biting police dog during altercation on Downtown Eastside

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. in a social housing complex for women and children

A 32-year-old man is facing possible charges after a Vancouver police dog was bitten while helping officers respond to a threatening situation on the Downtown Eastside

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. in a social housing complex for women and children. It’s alleged the man threatened several people and kicked at a resident’s door.

When police arrived, the suspect fled before being tracked down at a building near Keefer and Abbott streets.

The suspect allegedly resisted arrest and bit police service dog Mando, which was assisting in the arrest. With help from the injured dog, officers were able to gain control of the man and place him in handcuffs.

The suspect was bitten by the police dog and treated at hospital. Mando has minor injuries.

Because the man has not been formally charged, his identity has not been released.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CrimeVancouver

Previous story
Fall brings mixed bag of weather for Western Canada

Just Posted

A campfire ban has been lifted in parts of the Kootenays, but remain prohibited in the Boundary region. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)
Campfire ban lifted in parts of the Kootenays, remain prohibited in Boundary region

School District 8 is being sued for allegedly selling this property between New Denver and Kaslo without prior consent from the education ministry. The district is disputing that claim. Photo: Submitted
School District 8 sued for delayed property sale

A soccer ball sits on a grassy field. (Pixabay photo)
Interior Health reverses team sports restriction

Real estate agency in Kimberley. Paul Rodgers file
Rising number of Kootenay real estate sales to out of region buyers