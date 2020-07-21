Man drowns at Six Mile beach north of Nelson

The death Saturday is still being investigated

A man died Saturday at the Six Mile beach, a popular spot for swimmers just north of Nelson. Photo: Google Earth

A man drowned Saturday in Kootenay Lake after venturing out onto a popular sandspit just north of Nelson.

Officials have not released any information about the incident at Six Mile beach, although a source told the Star that a body had been recovered.

A spokesperson for the BC Coroners Service confirmed the death Tuesday, but could not provide any more information.

Nelson’s RCMP detachment and Nelson Search and Rescue have both told the Star they plan to release more details.

Rachel Swan and Onami Lee-Hem were at the beach together when they saw a man and woman approach on a kayak late Saturday afternoon.

The pair left the kayak on the beach, took off their life jackets and walked to the point, which extends out under shallow water into Kootenay Lake.

Lee-Hem said the sound of the woman’s screams alerted the beach, which at the time she said was busy with visitors.

She saw the man’s head go under the water three times before failing to surface again on the fourth time. The woman meanwhile was also struggling.

“She was the one screaming and calling over and over,” said Lee-Hem. “After he disappeared she screamed for five, 10 minutes straight just calling, calling him.”

Swan was one of the people who ran from the beach to the water to help the couple. She was first to the woman in the water and helped her to a nearby paddleboard that another person had brought to them.

Swan said another boat arrived and provided her with a mask. She began to swim around the lake looking for the man.

She said she knew right away the man had likely drowned.

“I couldn’t see anything. The water was so dark and murky and it drops off so fast,” said Swan.

“I knew pretty quick it was a recovery mission at that point but I just personally couldn’t get out of the water. I just wanted to stay in there and make some efforts. … I just felt so helpless.”

Lee-Hem said she hadn’t been aware how dangerous the point can be. The beach is on private land and has a sign approaching the spot warning about a sharp drop and undertow at the point.

But the sign is also covered in graffiti, and there are no further signs on the beach.

“People need to know,” said Lee-Hem. “I’ve lived here five years and I didn’t know how extraordinarily dangerous it actually is. It seems so calm and safe, it’s shallow, you can see the bottom.”

Lee-Hem said she thought the situation could have been worse. She stayed on the beach and watched as others ran to help without taking any flotation equipment.

“It was a panic,” she said. “Other people could have drowned, which is often what happens in emergencies. People go to help and they get themselves in trouble, which is why I paused because I didn’t trust my own swimming. It was really eyeopening.”

The Star will update this story as more details are made public.

