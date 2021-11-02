(VPD)

(VPD)

Man charged more than 30 years after teen girl sexually assaulted in Vancouver

Joseph Richardson charged with sexual assault, assault, uttering threats, forcible confinement, theft

A man is facing multiple charges more than 30 years after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Vancouver.

On Tuesday (Nov. 2), police announced that Joseph Richardson, 55, has been charged with sexual assault, assault, uttering threats, forcible confinement and theft under $5,000 in connection to the assault. The charges are connected to a Feb. 16, 1989 assault where a teenage girl was pulled into a car early that morning and sexually assaulted.

Const. Tania Visintin said that police reopened the case in 2017 after they received new information.

“We assigned a team of investigators to re-examine this case, and that team managed to identify a suspect,” Visintin said.

Richardson was arrested last month in Ottawa and remains in custody.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver

Previous story
Man pleads guilty to smuggling 200 kg of meth across U.S. border into Abbotsford

Just Posted

Dave Stevens is 39, and has only been running since he turned 30. In the last three years he has become one of B.C.’s top long-distance runners. Photo: Tyler Harper
Nelson’s Dave Stevens will run forever, and then a little farther

Nakusp and Area Community Forest intends to do selective logging on Box Mountain as part of wildfire mitigation work. Photo: Nakusp and Area Community Forest
LETTER: Concerns about the Box Mountain logging proposal

Touchstones Nelson archivist J.P. Stienne holds one of about 650 plans recently donated by Fairbank Architects Ltd. Photo: Tyler Harper
Fairbank Architects donates old plans to Touchstones Nelson

Friends of Kootenay Lake volunteers with a sign raised by divers from the bottom of the lake. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Divers pull garbage from floor of Kootenay Lake in annual lakebed cleanup