Man charged in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

A man has been charged in a stabbing that killed one woman and injured six others at a North Vancouver library on Saturday (March 27).

In a news release Sunday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said that Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman in her late 20s.

The woman was injured in a stabbing Saturday afternoon at the Lynn Valley Library. Six others were taken to hospital.

Bandaogo’s background and any possible relationship to the victims are still being investigated. He has undergone surgery for self-inflicted wounds and remains in police custody.

