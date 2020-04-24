One man was arrested after making threats to a Victoria COVID-19 testing site. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

One man is in police custody after making threats against COVID-19 testing sites across Greater Victoria.

Early in the morning on April 24, police responded to reports that a man had called the 811 information line and threatened COVID-19 testing facilities.

Patrol officers from the Victoria Police Department visited several public health facilities in the area, providing guidance and support to onsite staff.

Officers from departments across the region were dispatched as well, visiting health facilities to ensure the safety of staff.

The man who made the threats was arrested by Saanich police just after noon. Police say there were no injuries or additional incidents.

READ ALSO: Hints of COVID-19 relief for B.C. as restaurants, haircuts considered


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal prison tensions rise amid COVID lockdowns; activists want releases
Next story
Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Just Posted

Castlegar Sculpturewalk to take place despite COVID-19 crisis

Cancellation of opening gala, physical distancing signage and online voting are some changes to event

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Morning Start: The world’s oldest intact passenger sternwheeler can be found along Kootenay Lake

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Friday, April 24

Nakusp Centennial Golf Course set to open for members only on May 9

The course said it will be implementing strict safety protocols to combat spread of COVID-19

West Kootenay governments lower flags to honour 22 lives lost in Nova Scotia mass shooting

Grand Forks, Trail and Rossland latest communities to lower flags

COVID-19 hospital-visitor policy questioned after B.C. woman dies without caregiver, family

COVID-19 protocol that prevented bedside support ‘unfair’ to patients with disabilities: Tennant

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Police are also seeing drugs laced with more cutting agents because of the lack of supply

Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

UPDATE: RCMP give all clear after report of shots in Halifax

The emergency alert says police are investigating in a wooded area

Vancouver Aquarium, at risk of permanently closing, raises $600K in donations

The pandemic shuttered the doors of the tourist attraction and conservation organization in March

Hints of COVID-19 relief for B.C. as restaurants, haircuts considered

‘Halfway point’ for Canada, three months after B.C.’s first case

Don’t inject disinfectant: Blunt pushback on Trump musing

The government also cautioned the nation against the idea

Precious delivery: B.C. families welcome babies during COVID-19 restrictions

Between March 1 and April 14, 42 babies were born at CMH

Most Read