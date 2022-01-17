(Vancouver Police Department)

(Vancouver Police Department)

Man arrested after uttering threats with meat cleaver in hand at Vancouver women’s centre

Man dropped cleaver and walked away prior to police arriving

A man has been arrested after threatening to kill women at the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver Sunday (Jan. 16).

According to Vancouver police, a witness called 911 just after 1 p.m. after a 31-year-old man followed a woman into the Columbia Street community centre, uttering threats while holding a meat cleaver.

Police arrested the man after he threw away the knife and left. A woman grabbed the knife, called 911 and was able to identify the man to police.

Vancouver police are recommending weapons, assault and breach of bail charges.

ALSO READ: Man asked to mask up, pulls meat cleaver on grocery store employee in Vancouver; charges laid

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver

Previous story
Enough Pfizer antiviral to treat 30K people already in Canada; enough for 120K more coming
Next story
B.C. fitness facilities call for COVID-19 closures to be ended

Just Posted

The best time to apply for the grant is in May after people have received both their BC Assessment notice and their municipal property tax notice. Photo: Unsplash
Homeowner grants remain unchanged for West Kootenay

This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. (Japan Meteorology Agency via AP)
UPDATE: All B.C. Tsunami advisories cleared

Photo: Black Press stock
Alberta man pleads guilty in 2016 Castlegar motel robbery case

Interior Health says it investigated 34 cases of seniors abuse in Nelson from January 2019 to December 2021. Photo: Kindel Media/Pexels
Advocates concerned elder abuse underreported in Nelson area