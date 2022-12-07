Man arrested after egg allegedly thrown at King Charles III

A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault after an egg was allegedly hurled towards King Charles III during a visit to a town center, police said.

Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was being questioned over an alleged common assault.

Charles was meeting members of the public outside the town hall in Luton, 30 miles (46 kilometers) north of London, when the projectile was apparently thrown. He was moved to a different area by his security guards and resumed shaking hands with members of the public.

The king has traveled widely across Britain since becoming monarch on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September. He was due to visit several sites in Luton on Tuesday, including a transit station and a Sikh house of worship, a gurdwara.

Last month a 23-year-old man was arrested after eggs were hurled at Charles and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, during a visit to York, northern England. The man was later released on bail.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal family

Previous story
Langley MLA joins cabinet, oversees workforce development
Next story
China eases anti-COVID measures following protests

Just Posted

Electric rates are set to increase Jan. 1.
FortisBC increasing electricity rates by almost 4% in January

Katrine Conroy is the new provincial finance minister. Photo: Government of B.C.
Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy named B.C. finance minister

Susan Faye took this photo of a mother bear with cubs in her yard in Uphill in Nelson on Sept. 7.
Bear Smart status helps, but two West Kootenay communities still struggled last summer

The Village of Silverton is enhancing the playground in Dewis Memorial Park with support from the Columbia Basin Trust. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay outdoor recreation facilities receive CBT funding