A 5.5-magnitude earthquake recorded north of Vancouver Island on Sept. 17, 2023. (Credit: U.S. Geological Survey)

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake recorded north of Vancouver Island on Sept. 17, 2023. (Credit: U.S. Geological Survey)

Magnitude 5.5 quake recorded off B.C. coast following earlier tremor

No tsunami is expected

A second minor but slightly larger earthquake has struck the British Columbia coast today.

Earthquakes Canada says a 5.5 magnitude quake was registered just before 4:30 a.m. local time, following a 4.2 magnitude quake recorded about an hour and a half earlier near the same location.

The epicentre was 206 kilometres west of Port Hardy, north of Vancouver Island.

The agency says it is currently monitoring a swarm of earthquakes far off the coast of northern Vancouver Island.

The agency says there have been more than 30 quakes since Sept. 14, though none have been felt, and the largest recorded magnitude is 5.5.

There are no reports of any damage from today’s quakes.

No tsunami is expected.

READ ALSO: At least 7 people report being bitten by a coyote in the Lower Mainland

The Canadian Press

Earthquakevancouverisland

Love The Arrow Lake News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver firefighter sent to hospital after roof collapses during fire
Next story
Wildfires, opioids, homes on agenda at gathering of B.C.’s local leaders

Just Posted

Two views of the #DearTerry shirt designed by actor Ryan Reynolds in collaboration with Fox family members. (Photo: shop.terryfox.org/collections/2023-terry-fox-run-shirt)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?

The roof of the Salmo Hotel caught fire Friday afternoon. Salmo RCMP say the fire is now out and no one was injured, although the building has sustained significant damage. Photo: Submitted
UPDATED: Fire destroys roof of Salmo Hotel

City council approved a temporary use permit to allow Southfield Real Estate, Ltd. to crush material on property it owns on Donaldson Drive for future development, but extended it to compensate for shorter work days. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks City Council approves crushing permit for land development

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is pushing the province for community planning that considers the cumulative impacts of logging and other development, especially as they impact water. Photo: Veronica Dudarev/ Unsplash
RDCK to press province on water protection and planning