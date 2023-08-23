The out-of-control Stein Mountain wildfire is listed at 1,811 hectares as of Aug. 23, 2023 and was first discovered on July 12. Lytton First Nation issued several evacuation orders Aug. 22. (BC Wildfire Service)

The out-of-control Stein Mountain wildfire is listed at 1,811 hectares as of Aug. 23, 2023 and was first discovered on July 12. Lytton First Nation issued several evacuation orders Aug. 22. (BC Wildfire Service)

Lytton First Nation evacuation order expanded for Stein Mountain wildfire

2nd order issued; evacuation route is north to Lillooet on the Westside/North Spencer Road

An evacuation order for Lytton First Nation was expanded Tuesday evening (Aug. 22) due to the Stein Mountain wildfire.

The out-of-control Stein Mountain wildfire is listed at 1,811 hectares and was first discovered on July 12. It’s burning about 12 kilometres northwest of Lytton.

In a tweet, BC Wildfire Service said the fire was seeing increased activity Tuesday with “with strong southerly winds pushing the fire up the Fraser Canyon, roughly four kilometres north.” It added that structure protection personnel were actively engaged in structure defense, with 18 wildfire service personnel and one water tender on site throughout the night.

The evacuation route is north to Lillooet on the Westside/North Spencer Road, with the muster area at the Lillooet Friendship Centre. Lytton First Nation emergency services support contact is Bobbi McKay, who can be reached at 778-254-9754.

Around 7:45 p.m., Lytton First Nation issued an evacuation order for the following reserves:

• Seah IR 5

• Lytton IR5A

• Nesikep IR6

• Nesikep IR6A

About 10 minutes later, the evacuation order was expanded to include:

• Lytton IR 4A

• Lytton IR 4B

• Lytton IR 4C

• Lytton IR 4D

• Lytton IR 4E

• Lytton IR 4F

• Lytton 33

• Nicklepalm IR 4

This follows previous evacuation orders for two properties in Electoral Area “I” or Blue Sky Country and reserves at Yawaucht 11, Tsaukan 12, Cameron Bar 13 and Lytton 13A issued on Aug. 4 and

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsFire evacuationLytton

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Children flee in time as B.C. wildfire destroys summer camp on Okanagan Lake

Just Posted

The Regional District of Central Kootenay’s Structural Protection Unit is designed to help protect homes from fires. It’s been deployed to the Central Okanagan. Photo: Submitted
Seven volunteer RDCK firefighters deployed to Okanagan

BC Wildfire Service planes could be seen filling up with water at Syringa Creek Provincial Park as they fought the Goose Creek wildfire. Photo: Bryan DeKeles
Norns Creek wildfire north of Castlegar grows while Goose Creek calms

Whitewater Ski Resort has opened Hummingbird Lodge and Campground. Photo: Submitted
Whitewater Ski Resort offering free accommodation for wildfire evacuees

A hot spot from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire burns in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Eby condemns ‘disaster tourism’, equipment tampering as B.C. wildfires burn