Similar inspections were conducted in 2021 in the Quesnel area. Photo: Cassidy Dankochik

Similar inspections were conducted in 2021 in the Quesnel area. Photo: Cassidy Dankochik

Low-flying helicopters inspecting West Kootenay gas lines in coming weeks

Talon Helicopters is conducting the inspections for FortisBC

Submitted by FortisBC

Residents in the Castlegar area may see a low-flying helicopter performing aerial inspections on behalf of FortisBC between mid-July through August.

Talon Helicopters has received full approval from Transport Canada to conduct the low-flying inspections and conduct LiDAR mapping to inspect FortisBC’s high-pressure natural gas transmission lines. They will be flying through municipalities across B.C. and there will be no activity on the ground relating to these flights.

These routine inspections are part of FortisBC’s integrity management program to ensure that their natural gas system continues to operate safely and reliably.

Flight time over a single area will be minimal.

Thank you for your patience as FortisBC conducts the inspections as quickly and safely as possible.

For more information about this work, please visit fortisbc.com/communityupgrades or call 1-888-224-2710.

READ MORE: Ukrainian family finds refuge in Castlegar


newsroom@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarFortisBC

Previous story
B.C. country musician recovers guitar stolen in Surrey 15 years ago
Next story
Anglican Fernie Reverend appointed Regional Dean

Just Posted

Similar inspections were conducted in 2021 in the Quesnel area. Photo: Cassidy Dankochik
Low-flying helicopters inspecting West Kootenay gas lines in coming weeks

Nelson residents enjoy a Baker Street patio on July 14. Census data shows households are more commonly made up of common law couples without children who are making more money than they did in 2016. Photo: Tyler Harper
Young, childless and with money to spend: Census shows changing population of Nelson

Nina Kutcheruk and her family have recently arrived in Castlegar from Ukraine. Photo: Betsy Kline
Ukrainian family finds refuge in Castlegar

Castlegar’s Park Memorial Cemetery. File photo
Administrative error results in misidentification of remains at Castlegar cemetery