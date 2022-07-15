Low-flying helicopters inspecting West Kootenay gas lines in coming weeks

Talon Helicopters is conducting the inspections for FortisBC

Similar inspections were conducted in 2021 in the Quesnel area. Photo: Cassidy Dankochik

Submitted by FortisBC

Residents in the Castlegar area may see a low-flying helicopter performing aerial inspections on behalf of FortisBC between mid-July through August.

Talon Helicopters has received full approval from Transport Canada to conduct the low-flying inspections and conduct LiDAR mapping to inspect FortisBC’s high-pressure natural gas transmission lines. They will be flying through municipalities across B.C. and there will be no activity on the ground relating to these flights.

These routine inspections are part of FortisBC’s integrity management program to ensure that their natural gas system continues to operate safely and reliably.

Flight time over a single area will be minimal.

Thank you for your patience as FortisBC conducts the inspections as quickly and safely as possible.

For more information about this work, please visit fortisbc.com/communityupgrades or call 1-888-224-2710.

newsroom@castlegarnews.com

castlegarFortisBC