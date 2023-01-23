Lockdown lifted after suspect safely arrested in Kimberley

Suspect taken into police custody. Paul Rodgers photo. A drone hovering above the crime scene. Paul Rodgers photo. Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Steve Woodcox with ERT officers. Paul Rodgers photo. Emergency Response Team officers on scene in Kimberley. Paul Rodgers photo. An Emergency Response Team officer depart from a crime scene after apprehending a suspect in Kimberley. Paul Rodgers photo. Emergency Response Team officers on scene in Kimberley. Paul Rodgers photo. RCMP and ERT officers arrest a suspect in Kimberley. Paul Rodgers photo. A suspect surrenders hours after RCMP responded to the scene. Paul Rodgers photo. RCMP ERT officers apprehend a suspect in Marysville. RCMP ERT officers apprehend a suspect in Marysville. RCMP ERT officers on scene at event in Kimberley. Paul Rodgers photo. RCMP ERT officers on scene at event in Kimberley. Paul Rodgers photo. Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Steve Woodcox with ERT officers. Paul Rodgers photo. Numerous police vehicles on scene at RCMP event in Kimberley. Paul Rodgers photo. Numerous police vehicles on scene at RCMP event in Kimberley. Paul Rodgers photo. An Emergency Response Team officer on scene in Kimberley. Paul Rodgers photo. An Emergency Response Team officer on scene in Kimberley. Paul Rodgers photo. An Emergency Response Team officer on scene in Kimberley. Paul Rodgers photo.

A suspect was safely taken into custody following an RCMP event on Monday, Jan. 23 in Kimberley.

A section of 307th St. between 308th Ave. and 309th Ave. in Marysville was closed to the public for several hours with heavy RCMP and Emergency Response Team (ERT) presence on scene.

The suspect was barricaded in a motorhome parked on 30th St. Heavily-armed officers positioned themselves around the block, with a drone overhead.

RCMP posted to social media at 11 a.m. to advise the public that the street was locked down and then at around 1:40 p.m. the suspect, wearing red coveralls, exited the motorhome and was safely taken into custody.

More details are still yet to come, as the RCMP was unavailable for comment at the time of print publication deadline.