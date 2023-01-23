Lockdown lifted after suspect safely arrested in Kimberley

A suspect was safely taken into custody following an RCMP event on Monday, Jan. 23 in Kimberley.
A section of 307th St. between 308th Ave. and 309th Ave. in Marysville was closed to the public for several hours with heavy RCMP and Emergency Response Team (ERT) presence on scene.
The suspect was barricaded in a motorhome parked on 30th St. Heavily-armed officers positioned themselves around the block, with a drone overhead.
RCMP posted to social media at 11 a.m. to advise the public that the street was locked down and then at around 1:40 p.m. the suspect, wearing red coveralls, exited the motorhome and was safely taken into custody.
More details are still yet to come, as the RCMP was unavailable for comment at the time of print publication deadline.