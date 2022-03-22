Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left to right, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole take part in the federal election English-language Leaders debate in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left to right, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole take part in the federal election English-language Leaders debate in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Liberals, NDP reach deal to keep minority government in power till 2025

Trudeau says the deal is a “confidence and supply” agreement and it takes effect today

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Liberals have reached an agreement that would see the New Democrats support his minority government through to 2025.

Trudeau says the deal is a “confidence and supply” agreement and it takes effect today.

This kind of agreement, which is a version of the deal the B.C. NDP struck with the Greens in that province in 2017, generally involves an opposition party agreeing to support the government on confidence motions and budget or appropriation votes for a certain period of time.

Trudeau says it is about focusing on what each party agrees on, rather than disagrees on, and adds that will include action on areas such as dental care, climate change, housing and paid sick leave.

The prime minister says Canadians delivered a mandate to MPs to work together in the 2021 election, where the Liberals failed to win a majority of seats.

The Liberals currently hold 159 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons, while the NDP has 25 MPs.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal governmentLiberals

Previous story
B.C. issued 2,335 COVID-19 tickets over 14 months, but not all ended in paid fines
Next story
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages

Just Posted

People in Nelson, B.C., protest COVID-19 mandates in January 2022. Photo: Tyler Harper
B.C. issued 2,335 COVID-19 tickets over 14 months, but not all ended in paid fines

L-R: Cam Pfaff, Tom Leeming and Ron Neufeld were among the members of Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Local 563 picketing in Nelson on Monday. Photo: Tyler Harper
‘I’d like to be taken care of’: Nelson CP Rail employees join national work stoppage

B.C.’s Forest Practices Board recently completed an audit of Kalesnikoff Lumber Co. Ltd.’s activities on forest licence A20194. File photo
Kalesnikoff passes random audit of operations in Arrow Lakes area

Trail RCMP officers had their hands full responding to calls for service this past week. (Pixabay.com)
Prank calls on the rise in Trail; RCMP call for removal of community centre payphone