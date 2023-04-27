Learn about invasive species: join West Kootenay events in May

CKISS set up at the Trail market last summer. Photo: Submitted

“Invasive species are the second greatest threat to biodiversity after habitat loss,” says the Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society (CKISS).

“Preventing the introduction and spread of invasive species is possible with growing awareness, education, and management of human behaviours, practices, and habits.”

With this in mind, the province has declared May as “Invasive Species Action Month,” recognizing the impact on B.C.’s environment, economy, society, and human health.

For the month of May, CKISS is participating by offering a variety of virtual and in-person events.

Gardeners who want to grow native plants and support pollinators may want to join the webinar, “Room to Bloom: A Spring EcoGarden” on May 2. Later in the month, on May 25, is the CKISS Virtual AGM and speaker series.

As far as hands on opportunities, CKISS is hosting a community weed pull at Pulpit Rock in Nelson on May 7 and a “Broom Bash and Weaving Workshop” in Kootenay Bay on May 31.

Closer by, a CKISS Outreach Booth will be set up for Critter Day on May 13 at Beaver Creek Provincial Park. The group will set up again at the Castlegar Garden and Nature Fest on May 27. In addition, CKISS will be visiting schools and community groups to offer presentations, field trips, weed pulls and native planting activities.

“We definitely do have the presence of invasive species in the Kootenay region,” says Laurie Frankcom, CKISS education program coordinator. “Education and behaviour changes are vital in the fight against invasives.”

She says that invasive species like knotweed and Scotch broom are here and the society wants to manage them and prevent their spread. Frankcom says another concern is the new invaders moving in, like harmful zebra mussels.

“We participate in Invasive Species Action Month to educate Kootenay residents and visitors on the simple actions they can take to prevent the spread of invaders,” she added. “Humans are the leading cause of invasive species spread, that means we can also be the number one solution.”

Right across B.C., individuals and organizations are taking part in Invasive Species Action Month. There will be a different theme each week, with the goal of demonstrating how behaviours can either prevent or accelerate the spread of invasive species.

May 1 to May 7: Urgent call to Pet Owners! Why you should never let a goldfish, rabbit or turtle loose.

May 8 to May 14: Gardeners, what’s growing on? Why choosing native plants leads to better garden health.

May 15 to May 21: In the lead up to the May long weekend, and the unofficial start of summer camping season, what’s hiding in your firewood?

May 22 to May 28: Dusting off your fishing gear? Ready to drop your boat in the water? As we warm up to summer, why it’s so important to ensure invasive species aren’t tagging along on your gear.

To sign up for events or to find out more visit: ckiss.ca.

