Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez speaks about the government’s plan to amend the Broadcast Act during a news conference, Wednesday, February 2, 2022 in Ottawa. Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez will introduce legislation today to make digital giants compensate Canadian media outlets for reusing their news content. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez speaks about the government’s plan to amend the Broadcast Act during a news conference, Wednesday, February 2, 2022 in Ottawa. Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez will introduce legislation today to make digital giants compensate Canadian media outlets for reusing their news content. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Law to help news industry, combat fake news to be tabled today

Law will create framework for media outlets to negotiate compensation deals with online platforms

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez will introduce legislation today to make digital giants compensate Canadian media outlets for reusing their news content.

The bill is expected to be modelled on an Australian law making tech companies such as Google pay for news content on their platforms.

Rodriguez has previously said the bill is a priority, and that it will help support Canada’s media industry and combat fake news circulating on the internet.

The online news law will create a framework for professional media outlets to collectively negotiate compensation deals with online platforms.

Rodriguez said in the last 15 years, about 450 Canadian news outlets have closed, with the vast chunk of advertising revenues going to big digital companies.

At a virtual conference in February, the minister said the bill being prepared would help preserve Canada’s independent media, which he said is “in crisis.”

—The Canadian Press

Federal PoliticsMedia industrysocial media

Previous story
UN warns Earth ‘firmly on track toward an unlivable world’
Next story
Ukraine’s leader to brief top UN body on alleged massacres

Just Posted

An ecosystem restoration burn will take place near Deer Park this week. Photo: Betsy Kline
Prescribed burn planned for Deer Park area this week

The current boundaries of the Nelson-Creston riding. Map: Elections BC
Nelson-Creston riding boundary could change following provincial review

Cattle graze, as shown in this 2020 handout image, near Cranbrook as part of a program led by the B.C. Cattlemen’s Association to reduce the wildfire risk near communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Columbia Basin Trust-Tyler Zhao
Cattle helping to manage B.C. wildfire risk with targeted grazing

Josh Young is the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce’s business climate advisor. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
‘I’m not here to preach to them’: Climate change advisor hired to help Nelson small businesses