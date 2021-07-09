Large fire sparks at Nakusp log yard

Nakusp firefighters battled a large blaze overnight Thursday, July 8.

The log yard located at the Nakusp hot springs caught fire around 9:20 last night, it is believed a lightning strike is the cause of the blaze.

A team of 18 firefighters, accompanied by local contracted loggers, battled the blaze through the night. The local loggers attended with personal, water trucks and other equipment useful in the suppression of the fire. RCMP, as well as ambulance crews, were also on sight.

As of this morning the fire has been put out and clean up has begun.

“The fire was large and there was significant risk that the fire could have become much larger had it not been attended so quickly,” said Terry Warren, Nakusp Fire Chief. “Decks of logs where engulfed in flames when crews arrived with risk of the fire spreading throughout the yard”

Mayor Tom Zeleznik was on site earlier today along with representatives from the fire department and contractors.

“The response to the fire was phenomenal,” commended Zeleznik. “This situation had the potential to be a lot worse but the quick action and coordinated effort of all responders kept the situation under control.

