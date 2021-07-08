Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam speaks virtually as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on during a press conference in Ottawa on Friday, May 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam speaks virtually as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on during a press conference in Ottawa on Friday, May 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Lambda variant spreading in South America one of many Canada is monitoring: Tam

Lambda variant first identified in Peru has been confirmed in 11 Canadian cases to date

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the latest variant of interest in the COVID-19 pandemic has popped up in Canada in small numbers.

Tam says the Lambda variant first identified in Peru has been confirmed in 11 Canadian cases to date, but adds it’s too early to know how widespread it is or what impact it could have.

Lambda was first discovered in August 2020, but the World Health Organization only classified it as a “variant of interest” in mid-June this year, after it began appearing in multiple countries and was found to contain mutations that could make it more infectious or resist existing vaccines.

Variants are mutated versions of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which occur naturally as the virus spreads.

Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan, says most mutated versions of the virus aren’t problematic but occasionally the virus gets a “lucky” break and mutates in a way that makes it stronger.

She says the vaccines for COVID-19 are so good that even if they aren’t quite as strong against some variants, they are still doing a very good job at keeping most people from getting seriously ill and we shouldn’t expect Lambda to be any different.

—Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canada not doomed to fourth wave of COVID-19, doctors say, despite U.K.’s experience

Coronavirus

Previous story
Do you know your B.C. wildfire terminology?
Next story
Winnipeg father charged with murder in 3-year-old daughter’s death

Just Posted

Ian Comishin, president of Twente Additive Manufacturing, stands outside the Fibonacci House in Procter. The company used its 3D printer to construct the concrete exterior. Photo: Tyler Harper
No hammers required: Kootenay company using 3D printer to build affordable housing

Image courtesy of the U.S. Centre for Disease Control
Grand Forks sees repeat rash of COVID-19 cases

A new agreement between the BC Emergency Health Service and the paramedics union, while providing much needed improvements to full-time work opportunities and benefits, could also negatively impact ambulance response times for 22 rural communities across the province, including Fernie, Golden, Revelstoke and Kimberley. Black Press file.
‘Unintended consequences’ of labour agreement could increase rural ambulance response times

Cam Cunningham with his sister Keara Starr Cunningham. Photo: Submitted
Fundraiser launched in memory of Trail homicide victim