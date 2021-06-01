The flag at half mast at the Ktunaxa Nation Government Buildling in Cranbrook, Monday, May 31. Corey Bullock photo

The flag at half mast at the Ktunaxa Nation Government Buildling in Cranbrook, Monday, May 31. Corey Bullock photo

Ktunaxa deeply saddened by news of discovery of children’s remains

First Nation issues statement on the uncovering of a graveyard at site of Kamloops residential school

  • Jun. 1, 2021 1:27 p.m.
  • News

The Ktunaxa Nation Council is deeply saddened by the news of the discovery of the remains of hundreds of children found buried on the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

In a statement released Tuesday, June 1, the First Nation calls upon all Canadians to learn the history of the residential school system in this country, and what this system was designed to do.

“Healing can only begin when the absolute truth is known,” the statement read. “The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada website houses a large number of educational resources on the dark history of the residential school system.”

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc announced last week that the remains of the 215 children were located using ground penetrating radar on the site of the school. The remains of these children, some as young as three years old, are considered undocumented deaths. The school housed up to 500 students at any given time from First Nations in British Columbia and beyond.

The Kamloops Indian Residential School now stands as the eternal resting place for these children.

“The Ktunaxa Nation Council thanks the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Leadership for acknowledging their responsibility as their caretakers. We know there are thousands more children who died in these institutions who are buried in graves marked and unmarked across Canada.

“The dark legacy of the residential school system is still felt in every Indigenous community across Canada. These 215 children had names. They had families. The Ktunaxa Nation Council hopes that in some way, this sad news brings a sense of closure and peace to every mother and father, every brother and sister, every grandmother and grandfather and every community that experienced the trauma of having a family member never return home from the school.”

The Ktunaxa Nation flag at the Ktunaxa Nation Government Building has been lowered to half mast in memory of the 215 children that were taken from their families and never returned home.

The National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is a 24-hour phone line available to provide support for residential school survivors and can be reached at 1-866-925-4419.

In B.C., the KUU-US Crisis Line provides First Nations and Indigenous specific support and can be reached at 1-800-588-8717.

Previous story
Body of missing Nelson artist Darwin Greyeyes found
Next story
Sto:lo elder opens up about children found at residential school site in Kamloops

Just Posted

The remains of Darwin Greyeyes, who disappeared in 2017, were discovered northeast of Nelson. Photo courtesy Selkirk College
Body of missing Nelson artist Darwin Greyeyes found

Greyeyes had disappeared in June 2017

A Google Earth view of Nakusp’s marina and the village land in question.
Mayor proposing waterfront nature reserve and marina upgrades

Nakusp Village Council voted to have staff take on the project

Protesters blocked Columbia Avenue for about four hours. Photo: West Kootenay Extinction Rebellion
Four arrests made at Castlegar old growth protest

Protesters blocked Columbia Avenue for four hours

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
113 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Thirteen people currently hospitalized, eight in intensive care

Nelson CARES executive director Jenny Robinson holds the keys to one of the 43 units at Hall Street Place. The new affordable housing building opened to tenants on May 31. Photo: Tyler Harper
Moving day: Doors open to tenants at Nelson’s Hall Street Place

It’s the city’s first new affordable housing development in seven years

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Black bear. (Black Press Media files)
Black bear killed after attacking man at work camp north of Prince George

Worker taken to hospital with serious injuries

Clarence (Kat) Pennier during an Aevitas waste recycling plant protest by the Fraser River on Dec. 17, 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Sto:lo elder opens up about children found at residential school site in Kamloops

‘People suspected things like this happened, but there was never proof of it’

The flag at half mast at the Ktunaxa Nation Government Buildling in Cranbrook, Monday, May 31. Corey Bullock photo
Ktunaxa deeply saddened by news of discovery of children’s remains

First Nation issues statement on the uncovering of a graveyard at site of Kamloops residential school

Mounties say they busted an identical set of twins driving impaired a morning roadblock May 29 (Burnaby RCMP)
1 after another, B.C. Mounties catch identical twins driving impaired

‘Two drivers on the road who shouldn’t be,’ says Cpl. Mike Kalanj about a May 29 incident in Burnaby

Blueberry harvest in the Fraser Valley relies mainly on older Indo-Canadian workers provided through labour brokers. (Maple Ridge News)
B.C. ‘moving very cautiously’ on minimum wage for farm workers

Most workers support piece-rate pay for picking, survey says

Mohammad Movassaghi, 42, leaves provincial court in Vancouver on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. suing COVID rule-breaker for money seized at makeshift penthouse nightclub

Civil claim alleges $8K found by police in Mohammad Movassaghi’s suite should be considered proceeds of crime

(File photo)
B.C. senior calls driving exams for seniors aged 80 and up ‘unfair’

Protest being planned for when COVID-19 pandemic restrictions lifted

An onlooker stands at the foot of the B.C. legislature steps, where numerous shoes, stuffed animals and candles paid homage to 215 Indigenous children whose remains were found buried at the site of a residential school in Kamloops. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. Legislative Assembly apologizes for removing memorial for the unmarked 215

Shoes, stuffies, candles taken from legislative steps after vigil for children in unmarked graves

Most Read