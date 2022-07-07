Krestova man arrested after lengthy standoff with police

The man is accused of discharging a firearm and fleeing police

A Krestova man was taken into custody Wednesday evening after a lengthy standoff with Nelson RCMP.

According to police, on July 6 at 7:44 p.m., they received a report of an intoxicated man displaying signs of potential self-harm. The man had allegedly discharged a firearm while outside of his Krestova residence.

The 28-year-old man attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle, but crashed and then fled on foot into a nearby wooded area, taking the firearm with him.

Police set up a containment area and were able to take the man into custody without incident after a lengthy stand off.

“When firearms are involved, the element of danger is elevated. We are thankful that no one was injured,” said Cpl. Derek Pitt, detachment commander of Nelson RCMP, in a statement.

The man was taken to hospital for medical assessment. He is scheduled to appear in court in October.

