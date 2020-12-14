Kootenays to see a colder-than-normal winter this year

Environment Canada says the Kootenay region will be facing La Niña weather conditions

Kootenay region is going to experience a colder than usual winter this year. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

The Kootenays are looking at a 95 per cent chance of colder, snowy weather from January until March.

B.C.’s Interior will be facing La Nina weather conditions, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa Erzen.

La Nina refers to strong winds near the equator pushing surface water towards B.C.’s West Coast. This results in cold water from deeper ocean levels rising, and that in turn creates cold wind flowing into the province, leading to chilly weather conditions.

Ezren said there is a greater chance of snow descending into lower-than-normal elevations, affecting Nelson, Castlegar and other towns near the U.S. border.

Heading into the new week, Environment Canada is forecasting flurries and snow across much of the region.

