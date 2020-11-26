Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy named B.C. Minister of Forests

Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy has been appointed as B.C. Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development in John Horgan’s new NDP cabinet.
Conroy has represented the West Kootenay in the B.C. Legislature since 2005. During her last term in office, Conroy served as Minister of Children and Family Development and the minister responsible for the Columbia River Treaty.
The previous Minister of Forests, Doug Donaldson, did not seek reelection.
Remaining cabinet positions:
Attorney General (and Minister Responsible For Housing): David Eby
Advanced Education and Skills Training: Anne Kang
Agriculture, Food and Fisheries: Lana Popham
Citizens’ Services: Lisa Beare
Children and Family Development: Mitzi Dean
Education: Jennifer Whiteside
Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (and Minister Responsible for the Consular Corps of British Columbia): Bruce Ralston
Environment and Climate Change Strategy (and Minister Responsible for Translink): George Heyman
Finance: Selina Robinson
Minister of State for Lands, Natural Resource Operations: Nathan Cullen
Health (and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs): Adrian Dix
Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation: Murray Rankin
Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation: Ravi Kahlon
Minister of State for Trade: George Chow
Labour: Harry Bains
Mental Health and Addictions: Sheila Malcolmson
Municipal Affairs: Josie Osborne
Public Safety and Solicitor General: Mike Farnworth
Social Development and Poverty Reduction: Nicholas Simons
Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport: Melanie Mark
Transportation and Infrastructure: Rob Fleming
Minister of State for Infrastructure: Bowinn Ma
More to come …
betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter