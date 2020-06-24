Kootenay trail and community development projects receive provincial funding

The forestry ministry is providing $14 million in grants

Lower Arrow Lake, as seen from the Columbia and Western Railway Trail. The provincial government is funding trail projects in the West Kootenay. File photo

Several projects in the Kootenays are being funded as part of the province’s $14 million Rural Community Grants announced on June 18.

There are over 150 projects supported by the funding, which goes to First Nations, municipalities and non-profit groups.

Locally the recipient of the biggest grant is the Regional District of Central Kootenay, which receives $163,450 to rehabilitate recreational trail assets and improve connectivity of the existing network and infrastructure at two community hubs in regional parks.

“As someone who lives in a rural community, I know that rural B.C. is the backbone of our economy,” said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, in a statement.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every region of our province, and I’m glad our government is providing these one-time grants to lend extra help to people, communities and economies in rural B.C.”

Other projects include:

• Arrow and Slocan Lakes Community Service: $100,000 to further develop Upper Polygon Down Hill Destination Trail from the peak of Mount Abriel to Upper Arrow Lake.

• Kootenay Columbia Trails Society: $100,000 for the Millennial Trails Project, which will develop eight kilometres of multi-use, year-round trails in partnership with RED Mountain Resort.

• Silverton: $100,000 to complete the Slocan Valley Regional Economic Development Implementation Project.

• Lower Kootenay Band: $92,355 for the Yaqan Nukiy Food Processing Facility.

• Community Futures Central Kootenay: $100,000 to the Kootenay Business Transition and Investment Attraction Project.

• Kootenay Association for Science and Technology: $100,000 to focus on investment readiness training for entrepreneurs and investors, and establish key connections to external venture capital through an investment summit.