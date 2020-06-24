Kootenay trail and community development projects receive provincial funding

Several projects in the Kootenays are being funded as part of the province’s $14 million Rural Community Grants announced on June 18.
There are over 150 projects supported by the funding, which goes to First Nations, municipalities and non-profit groups.
Locally the recipient of the biggest grant is the Regional District of Central Kootenay, which receives $163,450 to rehabilitate recreational trail assets and improve connectivity of the existing network and infrastructure at two community hubs in regional parks.
“As someone who lives in a rural community, I know that rural B.C. is the backbone of our economy,” said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, in a statement.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every region of our province, and I’m glad our government is providing these one-time grants to lend extra help to people, communities and economies in rural B.C.”
Other projects include:
• Arrow and Slocan Lakes Community Service: $100,000 to further develop Upper Polygon Down Hill Destination Trail from the peak of Mount Abriel to Upper Arrow Lake.
• Kootenay Columbia Trails Society: $100,000 for the Millennial Trails Project, which will develop eight kilometres of multi-use, year-round trails in partnership with RED Mountain Resort.
• Silverton: $100,000 to complete the Slocan Valley Regional Economic Development Implementation Project.
• Lower Kootenay Band: $92,355 for the Yaqan Nukiy Food Processing Facility.
• Community Futures Central Kootenay: $100,000 to the Kootenay Business Transition and Investment Attraction Project.
• Kootenay Association for Science and Technology: $100,000 to focus on investment readiness training for entrepreneurs and investors, and establish key connections to external venture capital through an investment summit.