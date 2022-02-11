The Kootenay Rockies region is one of the most scenic in Canada. Bulletin file

The Kootenay Rockies region is one of the most scenic in Canada. Bulletin file

Kootenay Rockies Tourism achieves sustainability recognition

Kootenay Rockies region is the first destination to be certified by GreenStep Sustainable Tourism

Kootenay Rockies Tourism has achieved sustainable Tourism Silver Certified Destination status from GreenStep Sustainable Tourism. Put simply it means that the destination marketing organization, headquartered in Kimberley, adheres to sustainability principles which contribute to a long-term balance between economic, social cultural and environmental dimensions of the geographic area in which it operates. In this case, that is B.C.’s Kootenay region.

The Kootenay Rockies Tourism region is the first destination to be certified by GreenStep Sustainable Tourism, the first and only Canadian-based provider of tourism industry certifications for both tourism businesses and destinations.

The certification is comprised of 117 questions and several hundred indicators that Kootenay Rockies Tourism completed and were reviewed together with a GreenStep assessor.

Upon completion of a formal evidence review, KRT achieved Sustainable Tourism Silver Certified Destination.

“Achieving the GreenStep Sustainable Tourism Destination Certification is an important milestone for our regional destination. Our team has been working closely with GreenStep on a number of important destination stewardship initiatives since 2018, including the development of a Sustainability Charter and action plan and the delivery of several programs for our stakeholders. The Certification is based on rigorous international standards, and we are very proud to be the first destination certified and hope many more will follow suit and contribute in making BC and Canada world leaders in sustainable tourism” said Kathy Cooper, CEO of Kootenay Rockies Tourism.

“We congratulate Kootenay Rockies Tourism for this important achievement in measuring and verifying the sustainability performance of their destination, and for putting in place their Sustainability Charter and action plan to help guide their continued improvement over time, said Angela NAGY, CEO of GreenStep Solutions.”


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. population growth highlights need for immigrant supports: advocates
Next story
Ontario premier declares state of emergency over ongoing blockades

Just Posted

Pictured is ‘Western Toad on the Forest Floor’ - 18” x 46” acrylic on wood, 2020, by Debra Rushfeldt.
Nakusp artist featured in Canadian Herpetology Journal

Rob Wood says travel to Trail in the winter three times per week is too onerous for him, and wants dialysis treatment at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson man launches petition for local dialysis machine

Kimberley Alpine Resort’s Northstar Quad chairlift was destroyed by an act of arson the day the resort opened on December 18. RCR photo.
KAR, RCR offering $100K reward for information leading to arrest in resort arson investigation

Yellowhead Road and Bridge crews chip away at the Christina Lake slide on Thursday, Feb. 10. Photo: Submitted
Christina Lake slide still partly blocking Hwy 3