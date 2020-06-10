Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo cancelled for 2020

The seventh annual 2020 Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo has been postponed until 2021. The announcement was made on Wednesday, June 10, with organizers stating how it would not be possible to host the event, which typically sees 500 riders, due to restrictions put in place surrounding COVID-19.

In a press release, The Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club and Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo Organization explained that after thoughtful and deliberate consideration, they decided to cancel this year’s race. The event typically sees riders from all across B.C., Alberta, and the United States including Montana, Idaho, Washington and Oregon.

“As you are aware, in order to hold a public event involving more than 50 participants in British Columbia we will need to reach Phase 4 of the BC Government’s Restart Plan which requires; a vaccination, community immunity, or broad successful treatments – none of which seem likely to occur in the next several months,” reads the press release. “Given this announcement and in the interest of the health and safety of our riders and volunteers we have no alternative but to cancel this year’s event. We looked at many different options and scenarios, but ultimately, we felt we could not provide you with the safe world class event we strive for every year.”

All rider registrations will be deferred to the September 11, 2021 event. No action is required on the part of those who have registered. A confirmation email will be sent out once the registration has been transferred, and all merchandise payments made for this year’s event will be transferred to next year as well.

“Like you, we are incredibly disappointed with this outcome, but your health and safety are always our primary concern. We look forward to hosting you once again in the spectacular Kootenay Rockies on Saturday September 11, 2021,” said the release.

The last time this event was cancelled was in the summer of 2017. 500 participants had signed up for the event, which was postponed due to the extreme fire hazard in the region at the time.

Both organizations thanked their volunteers and sponsors for all of their hard work and dedication to the highly anticipated race.

All of the information for next year’s event will be posted on the Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo website at krgf.ca.



