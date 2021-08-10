Kootenay Robusters find a den for their dragon boat

Members of the Kootenay Robusters Dragon Boat Team gathered at the site of their future home base on July 31 to accept a $10,000 community investment grant from Elyza Jantzen on behalf of the Heritage Credit Union.
The team received $5,000 from the Castlegar branch and $5,000 from the Greenwood branch.
Over the past four years the Robusters have been working to secure a spot at the lake where a boat shed could be constructed to store the team’s boats and equipment.
Since the Robusters first began in early 2001, the team has relied on Christina Lake residents to host paddlers, equipment and boats for practices that take place three times a week.
After 20 years of paddling without a home base, plans are now proceeding for a place to anchor the Robusters thanks to the cooperation of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, BC Parks, the transport ministry, and immediate neighbours at Christina Lake.
The boat shed will be located on an unused road allowance at the end of Lavalley Road, next to the Christina Lake Provincial Park.
The project will be undertaken in two phases with site preparation and foundations completed this fall and the structure built in the spring of 2022.
The Robusters thank the many supporters who have donated generously to this project and members of various communities who buy the paddlers’ annual calendars, which brings in a considerable amount of funding needed.
The Robusters remind locals to keep any eye out for their 2022 calendar early in the fall. Purchasing a calendar will help the Robusters move ahead with their dream of a paddling legacy for the area.
About the Kootenay Robusters:
The Kootenay Robusters is a non-profit organization for breast cancer survivors and associates to experience physical, emotional, spiritual and mental wellness at a level that they find comfortable and personally challenging.
Through the paddling experience, their aim to raise awareness of breast cancer and the uplifting truth that there is life after breast cancer.
