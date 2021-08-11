Kootenay residents invited to learn about arranging long-term care for people living with dementia

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is presenting a series of webinars on how caregivers and family members can find the right long-term care for a person living with dementia.

Demand for long term care is expected to spike in B.C. in the coming years as the last of the boomers reach the age where they need it.

When the difficult decision that long-term care is the best option has been made, it can still be an overwhelming process.

Free weekly seminars are being offered by the Alzheimer Society of B.C. Next up in an hour long seminar on Wednesday, August 25 at 2 p.m. PT.

* Consider what your priorities and expectations are in a long-term care home.

* Contact your local community health centres for information about the long-term care application process in your area. Some communities have a number of homes to choose from. Make a list of long-term care home options and narrow the list down to ones you would like to visit.

* Visit each home on your list to see firsthand what each one has to offer. Bring your list of priorities, expectations, and any questions you may have so you don’t leave out anything important. Some long-term care homes allow the person living with dementia to visit the home and become familiar with it through day programs or respite services.

* Try to be flexible and consider whether you could work with the staff to meet the needs of the person living with dementia. Even after an extensive search, you may not find everything you want in a single home.

To learn more about transitioning to long-term care, register for the webinar at alzbc.org/webinars.

A follow-up webinar, “Adjusting to long-term care,” continues discussing the experience of transitioning into long-term care and explores different ways to ease the transition.

The session includes how-to’s on preparing for a move, adjusting to the move for both caregivers and people living with dementia, and working with the care team. The session is on Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m. PT.

