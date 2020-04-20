Kootenay morning start: Castlegar is the sculpture capital of Canada

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Monday, April 20

“Dove Spirit” by David Turner from the 2019 Castlegar Sculpturewalk. Photo: Kathryn Gardner

In case you missed it:

A COVID-19 triage tent has been set up at the Castlegar and District Community Health Centre.

Nakusp author Kyle Kusch won a provincial writing award for his book Our Coloured Past: The Arrow Lakes in the Age of Colour Photography.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that Castlegar is known as the sculpture capital of Canada? Between May and October each year, the city hosts an annual event called the Castlegar Sculpturewalk.

The event takes places between May and October and allows residents to view more than 30 unique sculptures around the city.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada on Monday:

In Rossland:

It will be mainly sunny in the region with a high of 22 C.

In Nakusp:

Clouds will be clearing in the region throughout the day with a high of 18 C.

In Castlegar:

It will be mainly sunny in the region with a high of 22 C.

