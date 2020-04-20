“Dove Spirit” by David Turner from the 2019 Castlegar Sculpturewalk. Photo: Kathryn Gardner

Kootenay morning start: Castlegar is the sculpture capital of Canada

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Monday, April 20

In case you missed it:

A COVID-19 triage tent has been set up at the Castlegar and District Community Health Centre.

Click here for the story.

Nakusp author Kyle Kusch won a provincial writing award for his book Our Coloured Past: The Arrow Lakes in the Age of Colour Photography.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that Castlegar is known as the sculpture capital of Canada? Between May and October each year, the city hosts an annual event called the Castlegar Sculpturewalk.

The event takes places between May and October and allows residents to view more than 30 unique sculptures around the city.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada on Monday:

In Rossland:

It will be mainly sunny in the region with a high of 22 C.

In Nakusp:

Clouds will be clearing in the region throughout the day with a high of 18 C.

In Castlegar:

It will be mainly sunny in the region with a high of 22 C.

Video of the day:

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Parties still can’t agree on how best to resume House of Commons
Next story
Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

Just Posted

Kootenay morning start: Castlegar is the sculpture capital of Canada

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Monday, April 20

Interior Health issues warning over COVID-19 outbreak at Alberta work camp

Workers who have been at the Kearl Lake oil sands project are asked to self-isolate.

UPDATED: Nakusp author wins award at provincial writing competition

Kyle Kusch’s book shows how the Arrow Lakes region has changed over the decades

Morning start: How much do you know about the history of Fruitvale?

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Friday, April 17

COVID-19 staff case identified at Cranbrook seniors care facility

Staff member at Kootenay Street Village is self-isolating at home after being diagnosed

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

A Mountie and an elementary school teacher are among the dead

As Nova Scotia death toll rises to 19, RCMP still looking for more victims

Gunman killed both people who knew him and those he did not, RCMP say

Ban on assault-style guns top of mind for Trudeau, as Canada mourns Nova Scotia victims

At least 18 people were killed when a shooter opened fire in multiple communities

COVID-19: B.C. strata councils can go online for meetings

Annual general meetings require the same notice, reports

COVID-19 world update: Complete testing in Denmark; Booze ban in Bangkok extended

Comprehensive world update, including rapid surge in cases in Asia

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

The collision occurred in the 500 blocks of McCurdy Road just after 2:45 p.m. on April 19

Harry and Meghan say they won’t co-operate with UK tabloids

The couple said they found scrutiny by the British media — which they said tipped into harassment — intolerable

B.C. police can now issue $2,000 tickets for reselling medical supplies, price gouging

Fines can be handed out by police, conservation officers and others

E-commerce giants offer cash advances, waive fees and more amid COVID-19

The moves come as companies across Canada are struggling to stay afloat

Most Read