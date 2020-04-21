File photo

Kootenay cooperative launches delivery service for Slocan Valley residents in need

Residents will be able to order food, pharmacy and farming supplies with new service

West Kootenay Permaculture Co-op has launched a food, pharmacy and farm delivery service for Slocan Valley residents in need.

The delivery service is called Kootenay Food and was established in partnership with the W.E. Graham Community Service Society and the Columbia Basin Trust.

In a statement on the cooperative’s Facebook page, it said it will be collecting the supplies in Nelson and dropping them off on a weekly basis at homes, retailers and farms in the valley.

READ MORE: Nakusp store launches delivery service by donation for those in need during COVID-19 crisis

After registering for the service, clients can phone the participating retailers listed on the cooperative’s website to place and pay for their orders and let the business know Kootenay Food will be picking up the order.

In order to have supplies delivered on Friday, you must place food and farming orders by 6 p.m. on Thursday and pharmacy orders by 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Pharmasave, Safeway and Nelson Farmers Supply are some of the Nelson businesses participating in the delivery service.

While there is a general delivery charge of $10, seniors can have it waived for them.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two planes from China forced to arrive in Canada empty of supplies: PM
Next story
COVID-19: Shelter-seeking B.C. homeless group resorts to sleeping in graveyard

Just Posted

West Kootenay drivers asked to stop blocking FortisBC access roads

People looking for ways to access shorelines may be putting public safety at risk.

Kootenay cooperative launches delivery service for Slocan Valley residents in need

Residents will be able to order food, pharmacy and farming supplies with new service

UPDATED: Shambhala, Kaslo Jazz Fest postponed to 2021

Nelson’s Pride Parade has also been postponed

Morning Start: One of the sunniest places in British Columbia is located in the Kootenays

Here is you Kootenay morning start for Tuesday, April 21

Prominent Nakusp conservationist Eric Day passes away

One of Day’s biggest projects was establishing the Snk’mip Marsh Sanctuary at end of Slocan Lake

Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

28 employees at Vancouver chicken processing plant test positive for COVID-19

Vancouver Health Authority has declared an outbreak at the facility

Two staff, two patients at B.C. care home part of latest COVID outbreak

Fraser Health classified Maple Ridge seniors facility outbreak effective Saturday, April 18

Evacuation order issued for several Cache Creek properties as water levels rise

Rising water levels have forced several residents from their properties as flood risk increases

B.C. prepares to use donated, ‘alternative’ COVID-19 protective gear

Rigorous testing done first, Health Minister Adrian Dix says

Death toll in Nova Scotia shootings rises to 23

The gunman died in a confrontation with police Sunday

COVID-19: Shelter-seeking B.C. homeless group resorts to sleeping in graveyard

People to camp near Parksville church at night as group looks for assistance

44% of B.C. residents think pre-COVID-19 conditions won’t return until fall: poll

73% say they’ll get a vaccine when one is made

Two planes from China forced to arrive in Canada empty of supplies: PM

Trudeau said there are limits to how long an aircraft is allowed to wait on the ground in China

Most Read