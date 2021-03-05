Kootenay community steps up for Skinny Genes fundraiser

Fundraiser auction for rare genetic disease raises more than $10,000 for Skinny Genes Foundation

Jesse Teindl (left) is grateful for support in his fundraiser for research of a genetic disease that prematurely claimed the lives of his father Tim (right) and uncle Craig Teindl. Photo: Submitted.

Jesse Teindl is grateful to the Kootenay community for a heart-warming response to his Skinny Genes Foundation fundraiser.

A genetic disorder called heritable thoracic aortic disease cut short the lives of Jesse’s father Tim and his uncle Craig Teindl. Jesse was also diagnosed with a genetic mutation of the SMAD3 gene, which can potentially cause the same aortic dissection from the hereditary disease.

Motivated by these tragedies and his own diagnoses, Teindl started the Skinny Genes Foundation and last week launched an auction to raise funds for research and to raise awareness.

“I was able to raise almost $10,000 thanks to the kindness and generosity of my family, friends, strangers, and this wonderful community!” Jesse told the Trail Times.

“Because we lost my dad and his brother both to dissections, I started this foundation to raise awareness for genetic aortic conditions, and am working with other nonprofits and research organizations to learn more about these genes, and fund research towards better testing and treatment.”

Many West Kootenay businesses and individuals rallied, donating several items and gift certificates along with contributions from NHL friends.

Thanks to the efforts of Ray Ferraro of Trail and Nelson’s Dryden Hunt, as well as their NHL counterparts, the foundation auctioned off a Vancouver Canucks signed Quinn Hughes jersey that went for $700, an autographed Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner jersey that sold for $600, and a Phil Kessel signed jersey from the Arizona Coyotes for $350.

Tom Renney, former Trail Junior Smoke Eaters coach and current CEO of Hockey Canada, also donated a signed jersey from the 2019/20 Team Canada gold medalists at the IIHF World Junior Championship and a certificate of authenticity that raised $665 for the cause.

“Although the auction ended Feb. 28, donations are still more than welcome and always needed,” added Jesse.

To donate or learn more about heritable thoracic aortic disease, contact Jesse at Jesse.Teindl@Skinnygenes.ca or visit his website: skinnygenes.ca.

