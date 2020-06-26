Provincial funding for local governments is meant to prepare for emergencies such as the flooding in and around Nelson in June. Photo: Tyler Harper

Kootenay communities to receive emergency preparation funding

The provincial grant package includes more than 100 local governments

Several Kootenay communities are receiving provincial funding for emergency preparations.

Nelson, Castlegar, New Denver and Creston are among the over 100 local governments and First Nations communities included in a $4.2 million package from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General announced Friday.

The money, which comes from the $69.5 Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, is for support services as well as an investment in local emergency operation centres.

“When it comes to emergencies in B.C., it’s not a matter of if one will happen, but when,” said Jennifer Rice, parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness, in a statement.

“This funding is another step we’re taking as a government to help communities be ready for when disaster strikes.”

Here’s a list of the local governments receiving funding:

• Castlegar: $9,410 for IT equipment, and $25,000 for furniture upgrades.

• Creston: $18,750 for supplies and equipment.

• Nelson: $18,265 for operations centre enhancement.

• New Denver: $15,625 for modernization of emergency support services.

• Regional District of Central Kootenay: $25,000 for a reception centre support project.

Emergency Preparedness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Efforts by B.C. First Nations to keep COVID-19 rates low are working, says health officials

Just Posted

Village of Nakusp to reimburse Launch Club Society for over $5,000 in hydro bills

The society has been footing the bills since 2010

Kootenay communities to receive emergency preparation funding

The provincial grant package includes more than 100 local governments

West Kootenay hot springs begin to open up with reduced capacity

At least two hot springs will be open by the end of June

Search warrant yields fentanyl and six arrests in Castlegar

Cocaine, fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine found at Castlegar home.

Kootenays under severe thunderstorm warning

Environment Canada has issued a weather alert for the region

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contingency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

Efforts by B.C. First Nations to keep COVID-19 rates low are working, says health officials

Concerns of a surge in cases still remain

COVID-19 increases risk for Canada’s ‘invisible’ homeless women: study

The study is the first ever comprehensive national portrait of women’s homelessness

Canada almost self-sufficient in PPE as Canadian businesses step up

Canada has still not received anywhere near the quantities of PPE that have been ordered

Supreme Court sides with Uber driver seeking better pay, benefits

Man behind the planned class action, David Heller, is an Ontario driver for UberEats

Police say person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured

The wounded officer was in ‘a critical but stable condition’, according to police officials

B.C. reopening travel not sitting well with several First Nations

A number of safety conditions have yet to be met Indigenous leaders maintain

MLA, B.C. ranchers call for seats at table in ongoing Aboriginal declared title land discussions

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett wants fair compensation for impacted business owners

NDP changing B.C. Hydro rules to import clean electricity

‘Lots of interest’ in developing Burrard Thermal site

Most Read