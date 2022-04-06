Kootenay Boundary crews knock down 2 suspicious wildfires

Regional fire rescue is investigating what caused the Sunday wildland fires

The call of a wildfire came into regional fire rescue Sunday afternoon. Photo: Submitted

The call of a wildfire came into regional fire rescue Sunday afternoon. Photo: Submitted

Regional fire rescue and the RCMP are looking into what sparked two wildfires within two hours of each other Sunday afternoon behind the Trail mall.

At this point, the fires are reported to be suspicious in nature.

The first call reporting a wildland fire came into Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue shortly after 3 p.m., April 3.

The first crew arrived on scene in the Waneta area near Devito Drive and Bear Creek Road within 10 minutes.

The larger fire consumed an area reported as approximately 150 feet by 600 feet, and the other, roughly 100 feet by 100 feet.

Twenty-two firefighters attended, collectively from halls in Trail, Montrose and Fruitvale.

The scenes were reported as under control by 8 p.m.

Read more: #Local News

Read more: Paid on-call firefighter positions open up across Kootenay Boundary


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfiresKootenay Boundary Regional DistrictKootenays

Previous story
Report on housing costs examines role for municipalities in easing affordability
Next story
U.S. FDA reports 91 cases of norovirus linked to B.C. oysters

Just Posted

B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card scanned on entry to a restaurant, a requirement since the fall of 2021. The restriction is being lifted as of April 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card no longer required as of April 8

The Nature Conservancy of Canada now officially owns 49 hectares of land in the vicinity of Cottonwood Lake. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Cottonwood Lake land transfer nearly complete

The West Kootenay Regional Airport will be getting new runway lighting. Photo: Betsy Kline
West Kootenay Regional Airport to get runway lighting upgrades

An ecosystem restoration burn will take place near Deer Park this week. Photo: Betsy Kline
Prescribed burn planned for Deer Park area this week