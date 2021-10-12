A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Kids as young as 5 could get COVID vaccine next month, must wear masks: Dr. Henry

Masks are now also required for ages five and up

The COVID-19 vaccine could be available to children as young as five in November, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Tuesday (Oct. 12).

The announcement comes a few days after the provincial Get Vaccinated system opened for five to 11 year olds.

Pfizer has said it plans to ask Health Canada to authorize its vaccine for younger children as soon as mid-October.

On Tuesday, Henry said preliminary data from the company has now been submitted and that parents should register their children online. About 340,000 could become eligible to be vaccinated this fall.

“We may have that important vaccine available to us as early as early November,” she said, adding that planning is ongoing with schools and public health.

Henry said that children won’t be able to get the Pfizer vaccine at the doctor’s office yet, but that physicians will have a role to play in the rollout. Both pharmacies and community health clinics will be utilized, she added, and the program is likely to roll out to all children in that age group simultaneously.

Children as young as five will also see another change; as of Tuesday, they are included in the mask mandate.

READ MORE: Pfizer to seek vaccine approval for Canadians as young as five in about a week

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate slowing, 28 die over weekend

Just Posted

Baldface Lodge founder and CEO Jeff Pensiero. Photo: Darren Davidson
Baldface Lodge expands operations into Valhallas

Charred timbers and a collapsed roof are all that remain of the garage at 7541 Donaldson Dr, lost after two suspicious fires over the weekend. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Donaldson Drive fires ‘suspicious,’ says Grand Forks Fire/Rescue

Ron Taylor and Jennifer Lount-Taylor wanted to show their appreciation to the staff at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson. They did it by spending over $16,000 on gift cards. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
‘A small gesture’: Nelson couple buys meal for every employee at hospital

Danna de Groot of Vancouver, sister of Peter de Groot, testified on Oct. 8 at the inquest into her brother’s death at the hands of the RCMP near Slocan, B.C. in 2014. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Sister of West Kootenay man killed by RCMP testifies at inquest