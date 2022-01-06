Kelowna RCMP dog Jak.

Kelowna RCMP dog takes down prolific offender from Nakusp on Christmas Day

The man is accused of breaking into a business

The grinch really did try and steal Christmas, but Kelowna RCMP and police service dog jack were quick on his tail.

Police responded to a break and enter at a business on Neave Court in Kelowna just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 25.

According to Cpl. Tammy Lobb, an employee at the business gave officers information to help track down the truck the suspect was seen driving.

The truck was discovered on Granite Road in the McKinley Beach area. Cpl. Lobb stated, officers later learned the 1999 Dodge Ram had been reported stolen out of Nakusp on Dec.21.

“Police service dog Jak and his handler tracked the suspect who was found hiding under a newly built home being constructed on Arrowroot Drive, “ explained Cpl. Lobb. “The suspect resisted arrest by pulling away from the team and he was subsequently apprehended by Jak and his handler.”

The suspect sustained minor injuries, was treated at Kelowna General Hospital and released.

Jak and his handler joined the Kelowna police department in November of last year and since that time they have successfully apprehended 13 persons involved in criminal activity.

The suspect, a 41-year-old man from Nakusp, is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime, break and enter, dangerous operation of conveyance, failure to comply with a release order and operating a vehicle while prohibited.

