Kelowna condo residents without hot water for 8 days, no help in sight

More than 100 residents of one of the buildings at Creekside Estate Villas in Kelowna have been without hot water for a week now, and it could be the middle of February before the issue is fixed.

Built in the early 1990s, the Richter building has a hot water tank that services all the apartments. The hot water tank broke on Dec. 22 and homeowners were told parts may not be available to fix the issue for several weeks.

According to those in the building, letters were posted in the lobby but they were not contacted by the property management company Pacific Quorum via email which is the usual method of contact nor was anything posted to the online bulletin board.

“Eight days is unacceptable never mind six weeks. We have been heating water so we can bathe but what about the senior tenants? The strata corp should be expediting the repair,” said a resident in the building who did not wish to be named.

There is currently no building manager for Creekside Estate Villas and only a temporary building superintendent, who suggested getting a camping shower bag from Canadian Tire as a solution.

While temperatures for Kelowna are forecast to hover around 0 C, there is a concern with no timeline on the horizon of when the hot water issue will be fixed, that the pipes could freeze and burst if there is another cold snap.

Earlier this year the Richter building’s hot tub heater broke and it took six months to repair due to an issue with parts.

Kelowna Capital News reached out to Pacific Quorum for comment for which it refused.

The Condominium Home Owners Association of BC was also contacted for comment regarding what help might be available to residents, who pay close to $400 in strata fees at the South Pandosy complex.

